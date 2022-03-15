PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Early March is spawning season for cold water fish and Jack Wolf Memorial Fish Hatchery is already working on raising this year’s batch of muskellunge, muskie, and northern pike from Spring Lake.

“We’ll collect northern pike from the south end and collect muskie from the north end. We have teams of biologists that go out there and set nets,” said Natural Resources Coordinator Frank Sladek.

This week staff is waiting for the pike to hatch while crews are collecting muskie. The fish are measured, checked to see whether they were male or female, and weighed.

From there the eggs are gathered and fertilized.

“From fertilizing eggs, and collecting the eggs, to hatch takes about seven to ten days,” said Sladek.

“After they are hatched out of here, we will actually take them, and we will move them to a circular tank that we have here. They’ll get on a prepared diet which basically looks like brown flour. It’s just a fish meal. That they’ll eat. Once they get on that, and they get a little size on them, we’ll move them to even larger tanks where we’ll grow them out for a while,” said Sladek.

The fish will then be distributed to bodies of water across Illinois.

While anglers love to catch these fish, they can also serve an ecological purpose.

“These fish, pike and musky, they top predator fish. So, they are factoring in as predators on our prey species. Panfish bluegill, crappie. And they can be used as a management tool,” said Illinois Department Of Natural Resources District Fisheries Biologist Blake Bushman.