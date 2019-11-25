Local flea market still selling after 42 years

PEORIA, Ill. — For just over four decades the Peoria Giant Flea Market has been bringing in dollars to our local economy.

The market which began in 1977 opens usually on the last Sunday of the month. With the holiday shopping season about to be in full swing, anyone can get a table to sell items.

It’s also ever-evolving, the type of merchandise at the market changes each month depending on the vendors.

“Today you see a lot of Christmas stuff out here but other times there are more collectible things than there are today but it’s constantly turning over it’s always different when you come out it’s gonna be a different thing every time you come out,” said Giant Flea Market Founder John Crouch.

The next market will be on Dec. 15.