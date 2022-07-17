BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Between May and October for the last 34 years, there has been a flea market on the third Sunday of the month.

Thousands of Midwestern collectors show up each year devoted exclusively to the finest antiques, collectibles, and crafts. The flea market features more than 450 dealers representing 17 states, including Illinois.

Frank Calaway is a local vendor who thinks they come together not just as salesmen, but as a community.

“[The flea market] brings the community together. Even though the vendors might not be local, we’re a community, and we work together to help each other out,” said Calaway.

The 3rd Sunday Flea Market will continue every third Sunday of the month until October.