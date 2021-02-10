Local florist prepares for bloom in business on Valentine’s Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — About half of Americans will celebrate Valentine’s Day Sunday, and with the holiday around the corner, a local florist is preparing for the celebration.

The National Retail Federation reported Americans will spend about $21.8 billion for the holiday. 36% of those dollars will go toward gifts of flowers.

Michele Birkner, the owner of Michele’s Floral Events, said working with flowers gives her so much joy.

“Our weather’s been so dreadful, that we’re just super happy to be able to work with all the beautiful flowers,” Birkner said. “And we don’t carry just roses, we have a lot of specialty flowers that just make us happy to be able to work with on a daily basis.”

She urged the residents of Central Illinois to think about everyone special to them Sunday, not just a romantic partner. She said after a difficult year, it is important to make all our loved ones feel special.

“You know there are a lot of valentines out there,” Birkner said. “Grandparents, aunts and uncles, siblings; don’t forget them because everybody needs a little cheer this year.

With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, Birkner said she chooses not to keep pre-make hundreds of arrangements.

“We don’t pack our cooler with 100 or 200 extra arrangements,” Birkner said. We know a lot of our clients and a lot of repeat orders, so we try to make everything custom to make everybody happy.”

It is not too late to prepare a Valentine’s Day gift for that special someone. Below is a list of local florists: