EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday was a long, busy day for Becks Florist in East Peoria as the team prepared for Valentine’s Day.

“We will do 150-200 deliveries tomorrow,” said Owner of Becks Florist Gregory Becks.

Becks said preparing for Valentine’s Day this year came with many challenges.

“The problem with Valentine’s Day this year is that it is a one-day holiday for us. Usually, it is later in the week which gives us two to three days and we can get more done, but when it’s a one-day holiday and the Super Bowl… it’s a matter of trying to do as much as we can in the time frame,” said Becks.

Becks said with little time to prepare and not enough staff, Sunday has been non-stop cutting, arranging, and packing flowers.

“It’s hard, it’s very draining on all these people that I have working for me because it’s so time-consuming. I’m down at least five to ten people [from] over a year ago,” said Becks.

Becks said they only have five drivers for Valentine’s Day deliveries and they have many routes to cover.

“We go to Dunlap, Morton, Metamora, Bartonville, you name it,” said Becks.

Despite the challenges, Becks said getting the job done is always rewarding and is the reason why he loves what he does.

“I don’t just sell flowers, I sell the smile that’s on your face when you receive that flower,” said Becks.

Delivery orders have ended, but bouquets will be available at the store on Monday, Feb. 14th.