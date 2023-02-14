PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local florists say Valentine’s Day is their Superbowl.

Sterling Flower Shoppe in Peoria prepared dozens of bouquets on Tuesday for the traditional day of romance. Multiple floral designers towards the back of the shop crowded the flower table, each crafting a unique bouquet.

“This is one of the few industries that’s hands-on. Everything is handmade,” said Linda Gavin, owner of Sterling Flower Shoppe.

Gavin said the shop’s five drivers will make between 80 to 100 deliveries on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s a celebration. It’s something that you can do very intimately for someone, and for the most part, they are long-lasting. Live in the day, live in the moment, and flowers do that for you. Whether it’s someone young or old, it will put a smile on their face,” she said.

Roses, of course, are the most popular flowers on Valentine’s Day, but each color has a its own meaning.

“Red roses are true love, white roses are loyalty love, yellow is cheerfulness, pink is friendship. So there’s just a whole language of flowers… that can express what you want to say,” said Gavin.

Gavin said she orders hundreds of extra roses as early as October in order to be prepared for Valentine’s Day.

To keep flowers fresh, Gavin recommends changing vase water every third day.