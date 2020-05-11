Local food pantry still open amid rumors of being closed

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A local food pantry in Peoria County wants you to know they are still open to provide those needing help amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite reports of being closed, the Bartonville Christian Food Pantry says they are and have been open. Located at the Bartonville Christian Church, the food pantry has provided food to those in need in the Bartonville area for over 30 years.

Pantry volunteers say before the pandemic they would average around 200 visitors every week, but in recent weeks they’ve been lucky to see ten people.

The food pantry leader says they are there to help people regardless if they’ve needed assistance before or not.

“These are hard times for everyone, and we’re here to serve the people. We don’t want anybody to feel embarrassed about coming. There’s a need and that’s what we’re here to support,” said food pantry volunteer, Mike Parmenter.

The Bartonville pantry is open every Monday afternoon from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. All you need is proof that you live in the Bartonville area.