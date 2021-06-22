Local foundation gives grant to Goodwill to support employment program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois has received a grant from the Yeoman’s

Fund, in the amount of $4,000.

The grant is to be used to assist clients in Goodwill’s employment program.

“The Community Foundation of Central Illinois has always been a great supporter of ours and their dedication to our mission continues,” said Goodwill of Central Illinois President and CEO, Don Johnson.

Goodwill employs more than 300 people throughout Central Illinois.

“Our Employment Program is so important, especially now, and we appreciate the forward-thinking of Mark Roberts, the CFCI staff, and their Board of Directors,” Johnson said.

Goodwill offers job placement assistance, contact with local employers, resume building, digital skills training, veteran support services, and operates a 15-bedroom veterans’ home.