BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois Prarie Community Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2023 Philanthropist of the Year.

According to a Community Foundation press release, two awards will be given out, one for Bloomington Normal and the other for outside the Twin Cities.

Criteria for the award include philanthropic efforts, willingness to serve in leadership roles, involving others in philanthropic activity, and voluntary commitment of time and finances.

“Philanthropy is about generosity in all its many forms, commonly referred to as gifts of time, talent and treasure,” said Greg Meyer, IPCF executive director. “We know there are outstanding people giving back to their communities throughout our service area and we’d like to recognize those efforts. Philanthropic work in smaller communities often can have a greater effect on its population.”

Nominations will be accepted until July 31 and can be submitted by mail to Illinois Prairie Community Foundation, 915 E. Washington St., Suite 2, Bloomington, IL 61701 or by email to info@ilprairiecf.org.

Nomination forms can be found here. Anyone with questions can call (309) 662-4477.