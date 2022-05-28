PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Springdale Historic Preservation Foundation held it’s annual Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen soldiers, Saturday.

The ceremony’s coordinators said this was the fist in-person ceremony since the start of the pandemic.

The event was held at the Springdale Cemetery in front of Soldier and American Legion Hill.

The event featured the presentation of colors by a few junior ROTC students from Richwood High School and members of the foundation gave history about Memorial Day and the memorial sites.

Those who came out were able to pay respect by laying flowers on the two memorial sites.

The president of the foundation, Kate Pastucha, said many people see Memorial Day weekend as the start of the summer but it means so much more.

“We need to remember that Memorial Day is a time to remember those who have lost their lives for our country, fighting to keep us and our freedom protected,” said Pastucha.

She said the foundation is also currently raising money to restore and preserve the historic cemetery.

“A lot of the headstones and monuments in the cemetery need a lot of restoration, our streets need to be fixed. Our cemetery is known for our giant Oak Trees and a lot of them are starting to die,” said Pastucha.

