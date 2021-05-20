Local furniture store donating more than 40 beds to Central Illinois charities

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local furniture store made a big donation to Central Illinois charities during its ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

Slumberland Furniture held a ribbon-cutting for its new Peoria store, which opened at the location of the former Gordmans in the Levee district on May 1.

Slumberland’s 40 Winks Foundation donated 40 beds to the Peoria Dream Center, Peoria Friendship House, Children’s Home, and Phoenix Community Development Services.

The foundation provides mattresses, box springs, and frames to children in need.

Since 1991, the foundation has donated more than 40,000 beds in the 12 states it serves. More information about the 40 Winks Foundation is available on its website.