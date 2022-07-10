PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Steger’s Furniture store hosted a fundraising event at their store for the first time, to benefit the St. Jude Pekin to Peoria Run.

The family-friendly event featured a dunk tank, Kona Ice Truck, face painting, and more. Families purchased tickets for the different activities.

Vice President of the furniture store Bryan Steger said all proceeds from the event go to St. Jude’s charity race.

He said this event gave the store an opportunity to bring the community together and raise money for a good cause.

“We’re a small family-owned business and the community supports us so well, we try to do whatever we can to give back and we thought this event was a great way for us to do that,” said Steger.

He said they’re hoping to do more fundraising events each year.

Their goal was to raise $5,000.

The St. Jude Pekin to Peoria Run event is Aug. 6. To learn more, visit their website.

