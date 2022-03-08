Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As spring approaches, gardeners are getting ready ahead of planting and gardening season.

Kelly’s Seed & Hardware Company in Peoria is getting its inventory prepped and equipped.

One of the store’s owners, Nick Vespa, said seed potatoes and onion sets are highly sought after. Those with the itch to plant should get supplies early this year.

However, despite the warm weather last weekend, which brought in a lot of customers, Vespa warned customers not to get too ahead of themselves.

“I think the main thing, too, is just to kind of know when to plant. I think everybody kind of forgets about timing on things, and there’s definitely cool weather crops that go out early, and then you transition into summer crops that’ll go out typically in May,” said Owner Nick Vespa.