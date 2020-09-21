Local German club celebrates the coming of fall

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Beer, bratwursts and polka are all the makings of a full-fledged German celebration and Sunday afternoon, people celebrated with all three.

The Germans of Peoria threw a German Herbst Feiertag, or fall feast at Hickory Grove Park in Dunlap celebrating the start of autumn.

Sunday’s picnic featured live polka and other musical performances from local bands and was free to anyone to attend.

Attendees were treated to traditional German foods such as pretzels, bratwursts and sauerkraut. To wash all of that down, many attendees chose a traditional German beer.

Jeff Pulfer media manager for the Peoria Germans said this event was a way for people to enjoy the cooler weather while getting in touch with their heritage.

“It’s nice to have ethnic festivals here in Peoria, especially German-based because there’s so many Germans, Swiss and Austrians in the area to remember our heritage and enjoy this wonderful beer garden we have at Hickory Grove Park,” Pulfer said.

The Germans of Peoria hold numerous events throughout the year that are free and open to the public. Their next event is Schlactfest at Hickory Grove Park, which in traditional Germany is the slaughter of a Pig followed by a feast.

