Local Girl Scout aims for her highest achievement and her project is helping others too

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local Girl Scout is aiming for her highest achievement, and it’s helping others too.

Emma Michael is running her new food pantry, Emma’s Essentials, inside Enough Stuff Thrift Shop in East Peoria. At Enough Stuff, people can take what they need and want, and give what they can.

“People can donate money for things but they give whatever they can afford or whatever they want to give to support the shop,” said Owner Savvy Dollison.

Dollison says she wanted to make sure if people needed something, they could have it.

“They don’t have to choose between like one item or another based on cost. They get what they actually need, or hopefully what they want too,” said Dollison.

It’s the same idea behind Emma’s Essentials food pantry.

“Anybody can come in and get what they need,” said Michael.

Michael is working her way to her next accomplishment and it’s a big deal.

“The gold award is the highest achivement that you can make. You have the bronze, then you have the silver, and gold is your final project in Girl Scouts,” said Michael

Since the fall, she’s been working on her gold award. Her troop leader says just six percent of Girl Scouts reach this achievement.

So far, Michael has worked to raise money, get donations, and stock the pantry.

“I think that people kind of like the idea of instead of opening a food pantry themselves, being like ‘Oh, I’ll help that,” said Michael

The pantry is filled with cans and food but Michael says she wanted to make sure it was stocked with everything a person might need.

“Feminine hygiene products are really expensive and maybe overlooked at some other places and so I wanted somewhere that had people’s needs that not everybody thinks of,” said Michael.

Dollison says it’s inspiring to watch Michael’s dedication to the pantry and the project, as she works towards submitting for the award.

People can donate or support Emma’s Essential Food Pantry by emailing emmasessentials0@gmail.com.