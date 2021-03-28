Local Girl Scouts celebrate successful cookie season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Girl Scouts of Central Illinois (GSCI) sold more than 900,000 boxes of cookies this year.

Throughout the entire GSCI there were nearly 4,000 cookie sellers.

“I was really impressed going into the cookie season, we just didn’t know how it was going to go with all the restrictions that we had. But it was really surprising,” said Sara Tate, Program Outreach Specialist at GSCI. “Even with my daughter, we had a goal of 250 boxes and she sold 1700 boxes.”

Scouts said this year was difficult because of COVID-19 mitigations, but most sales still came from in-person booths at local grocery and department stores. But, online sales increased four times larger than last year.

Some scouts achieved “super-seller” status, and won the ultimate prize of going on a vacation.

“I sold 2,650 and that is enough to go to Disney World,” said Troop 4031 member Rebekah Laughlin.

Monday, March 22, was the last day to submit cookie totals and redeem prizes.

The local troops also gave back to the community this year. People could buy cookies to be donated elsewhere, such as to first responders, nursing home residents, and the military.

“We were able to send 600 boxes to our military troops this year,” said Troop Leader Carin Kurtle.