Local girls become princesses for the day

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Some young children in central Illinois transformed into princesses on Sunday, April 25, and lived their fairy tale dreams.

Five Points in Washington hosted the ‘Princess Ball.’

The event featured dancing, fruit punch, photo opportunities, and live princesses.

One mother and daughter duo both dressed as Rapunzel and said the event was a fun way to play with other kids.

“She loves her Disney princesses,” said Jessica Rocke. “So, any opportunity to have fun and dance with girls and story time is wonderful for us. We haven’t gotten the opportunity to do a whole lot last year so any opportunity now, we’re taking up.”

Leaders from Five Points said they’re hosting a variety of events in the coming weeks. The next event is an outdoor market on Sunday, May 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for a link to all the events hosted by Five Points Washington.