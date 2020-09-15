Local golfers win contest to bring Youtube series to Peoria, Central Illinois golf courses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The popular golf ‘fananalyst’ Youtube group, known as ‘No Laying Up‘ is airing their second episode filmed in Peoria Tuesday evening.

In July, the group filmed three episodes of their “Strapped” series in Central Illinois after local golfers won a contest to bring the group to Peoria.

To bring No Laying Up to Central Illinois, Kevin Jones, Scott Phegley, and Brian Draher created the contest within a contest and raised $6,000. The money raised locally supports the River Cup Foundation for golf in the community.

“Now we have a lot of money in the River Cup Foundation for junior golf,” said Jones

“It can really help kind of give kids either a chance to start golf or sometimes local golf programs, whether they’re junior high, grade school, high school, might need some things, they can apply for grants in the River Cup Foundation as well.”

Peoria beat out larger cities like Boston, Anchorage, and Atlanta, to win the contest. Local golfer Kevin Jones said it was fun to give back and show off Central Illinois’ golf community.

“The Central Illinois area has a lot of good courses that are publicly owned courses or municipally owned courses whether it’s Peoria or Pekin or surrounding communities,” said Jones. “So the fact that we’re getting to put these courses on display to not just a national, but a global audience is pretty cool.”

The second episode of the Peoria “Strapped” series airs Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Central Time. The third and final episode will air next Tuesday, Sept. 22.

