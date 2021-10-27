Local GOP lawmakers slam ‘extreme repeal’ of Parental Notification Act

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local lawmakers that represent the Twin Cities and portions of McLean County are reacting to a controversial bill passed Tuesday night in the Illinois Senate.

Senators voted mostly along party lines, 32 to 22, in favor of a proposal that would repeal the Illinois Parental Notice of an Abortion Act of 1995.

Currently, if someone under the age under 18 wishes to get an abortion, a doctor must notify the girl’s parents at least 48 hours prior to the procedure. Democrats and other supporters want girls to be able to make that decision on their own without having to face potential unsafe situations of telling their parents.

However, critics of the bill, mostly GOP say the logic behind this is “extreme” and takes rights away from parental units.

“Removing the notice that would go to a parent, I just think is a movement in the wrong direction,” said State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington, 53rd).

Illinois Senators passed the proposal with 32 yes votes (all democrats) and 22 no votes (18 GOP and four Democrats). Five Democrat senators chose not to vote on the matter. Barickman argues it’s too extreme for Illinois.

“Unfortunately, I see this as part of Governor Pritzker’s very progressive agenda, he’s an ideolog on this issue and he’s taking Illinois extremely to the left on it, far beyond where most people’s mind exists,” Barickman said.

Barickman believes parents should be more involved with their children’s lives and said there are still many things a 16 or 17-year-old can’t do on their own.

“There’s good policy reasons why parents are involved with their kids; kids aren’t allowed to take aspirin at school without their parents being involved and on this very important issue I believe parents should be involved,” Barickman said.

The proposal moves onto the Illinois House and is awaiting debate on the House floor. State Representative Dan Brady (R-Normal, 105th) said he’s making it clear where he stands.

“That’s certainly something that I believe is wrong and certainly something I don’t plan to support,” Brady said.

House Democrats will have to get enough support by the end of the session Thursday to bring it to the floor.

“Whether or not the votes are there to pass something like this in the House is what’s being looked at, tallied by the majority party right now,” Brady said.

If passed in the House and signed into law by Governor Pritzker, the proposal would take effect June 1 of next year.