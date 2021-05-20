Local grade school’s talent show, fundraiser brings in more than $2,000 for cancer research

by: Brandon Raglow

HENRY, Ill. (WMBD) — A local grade school has raised more than $2,000 for charity in just over a week.

Second-graders at Henry-Senachwine Grade School have, for the past eight years, raised funds for St. Jude Midwest Affiliate through a talent show and bake sale. The pandemic made that impossible in 2020.

In 2021, the talent show was back on virtually. Students were recorded singing, performing magic, and putting on a puppet show, and parents were allowed to view it online.

The talent show came alongside a competition between classrooms in the building to bring in the most money for St. Jude. The fundraising was especially important to the students and faculty this year, as a student of Henry-Senachwine is currently battling leukemia.

Altogether, the students brought in $2,206.75 in donations over the course of 10 days for St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

