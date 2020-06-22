Local graphic designer calls for change by sending love to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria graphic designer is calling for change and she’s using her designs to make it happen.

Morgan Mullen, the graphic designer behind Mad Hat Mo, is sending love to Peoria through her new 1,000 Love Letters to Peoria campaign.

It’s a campaign to support organizations and make a difference in the community.

“The biggest change happens locally,” said Mullen.

Mullen says it’s encouraging positivity and turning her frustrations into change.

“I didn’t want to be angry anymore, and I didn’t want to be sad anymore, so I decided to do something,” said Mullen.

So, Mullen created 1,000 Love Letters for Peoria, selling a pin and a print to benefit local organizations.

“You can do something local, that helps impact the community here and you can see those changes directly,” said Alexander Martin, the outreach coordinator for Central Illinois Friends.

Proceeds will go to the Center for Prevention of Abuse, Central Illinois Friends, Girls Light Our Way, and Young Revolution.

“The love letters to Peoria make a big difference in that we want to share a positive message, and that’s what this is,” said Carol Merna, the CEO of the Center for Prevention of Abuse.

These organizations provide resources for advocacy and safety, health, social justice, and leadership.

“It goes directly back into our community’s health,” said Martin.

Mullen’s hopes to impact Peoria’s under-served communities.

“The organizations that I chose kind of work in field that impact black lives more so than any other people,” said Mullen.

Merna says she’s proud to partner with Mullen.

“That energy that comes and that new investment in the community and the people that live here is essential to the success of our community but also the services like the Center for Prevention of Abuse,” said Merna.

Mullen thinks the campaign will elevate and support Peoria, while sending love to the city she calls home.

“It’s no longer just enough to just not be a part of the problem, you have to be a part of the solution,” said Mullen.

The 1,000 Love Letters for Peoria campaign began June 15, and it’s already spread to 18 states.

Mullen is taking preorders for the campaign until July 15, then production will start. Orders can be shipped or picked up locally at Lit. on Fire in Peoria.

Like the name of the campaign, Mullen says her goal is to make 1,000 sales.