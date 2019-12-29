Local greek organizations host “Sneaker Ball” to help give back to the community

PEORIA III. — A local Fraternity and Sorority are ending the year by making sure students have a better future.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc hosted its 10th annual holiday party, Saturday, at the Gateway Building.

This was the first year the organizations held a sneaker themed party. The event saw organization and community members donned in suits, dresses, and sneakers.

The event, which included a silent auction, called for attendees to donate gently used shoes for donations to Sales4Souls and eyeglasses for donations to Lions Club.

Bianca Brown, chairman of Diamonds and Pearls, said the money donated goes into scholarships for high school seniors.

“We do this just to give back and that is the whole purpose of hosting this event is giving back and giving something to people who may not have it or just need it and that’s what our organizations are built off of,” Brown said.

Brown said this was the biggest venue the organizations have ever secured, indicating that their event is growing.

She said she hopes it continues to grow so they’ll be able to fund more scholarships for future students to help ease the financial burden of starting college.