WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – A new fruit craze has reached a Central Illinois grocery store.

Staff at Lindy’s Downtown Market in Washington said Del Monte PinkGlow pineapples are flying off the shelves.

The colorful fruit is produced in Costa Rica. Instead of typical yellow flesh, the inside of the pineapples is pink. The fruit is considered less sour than a traditional pineapple and sweeter in taste.

According to Del Monte, PinkGlow pineapples take 20-24 months to grow, are harvested by hand, and grown in limited quantity.

Aaron Whitford, produce manager at Lindy’s, said since announcing the pineapples were available, demand has been very high.

“Within the first minutes, I had people calling to reserve these because I didn’t know how well they were going to go over. The response was more than I ever anticipated. I think so far we are over 100 sold, so they’ve gone over very well,” Whitford said.

He also said the pineapples gave the grocery store an opportunity to offer a unique product to customers.

“The product itself is difficult for the average consumer to get a hold of. So, we wanted to bring those in as a way to give it to customers, to present them with an opportunity to obtain them. Right now, you can really only obtain them online,” Whitford said.

Whitford said Lindy’s has sold the pineapples for two to three times less than online prices. He added that the store will post to their social media as they receive additional shipments.