Local group donating over 300 gallons of hand sanitizer to local schools

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A local group in McLean county is finding a different use for corn crops, and turning it into something useful in a pandemic.

McLean county Ag in the Classroom is donating over 380 gallons of hand sanitizer to area schools.

Corn-based ethanol, primarily used in fuel, makes up the base of the free hand sanitizer. The coordinator of Ag in the Classroom Bridget Caldwell said local ethanol plants have been helping make sanitizers.

“We have a lesson that we’re also giving them that shows different fermentation of corn because corn is still used in these with the alcohol. We’re trying to teach the kids that there’s agriculture in every part of your life, even with a pandemic going on,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell also said she hopes this helps make sanitizer easily accessible to teachers and students to keep them safe.