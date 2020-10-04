Local group hoping to ensure Hanna City Trail gets built

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Trail Advocates of Central Illinois are trying to make sure plans for the Hanna City trail doesn’t fall by the wayside.

The group said that the Fulton County Board declined to enter into an agreement in September to purchase the development of the trail.

Now, group leaders are hoping the City of Farmington, Peoria County, and Hanna City can come together to support the portion of the trail Fulton County declined to support.

Farmington City Council is Monday night, Peoria County Board meets next Thursday.

“While this was an unfortunate decision, it was not unreasonable, and it does not mean our effort is done. No, in fact it means it’s more important than ever!” Brent Baker of Trail Advocates of Central Illinois said.