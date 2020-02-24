Local group hoping to renovate historic Madison Theater

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Recent project announcements to revive some of Peoria’s historic buildings have one group pushing to do the same for a downtown theater.

The grassroots organization, Preserving Peoria, wants to save the historic Madison Theater in downtown Peoria.

Molly Crusen-Bishop, a co-founder of the organization says the building was recently listed on Landmark Illinois’ top 10 endangered buildings list. She hopes a fresh start can motivate the building’s current owners to take action.

“I would appeal to the owners and management of the facility to invest in our heritage here. It”s a huge part of our history–being the Madison; there used to be the Palace and the Rialto but it’s (Madison) is kind of the only one left,” Bishop said.

She wants local investors such as Katie Kim and Kim Blickenstaff to know that similar theaters have been salvaged.

“Much of the architecture on the inside is still there and my hope of all hopes is to raise awareness that theaters that were in worse condition, have been saved,” Bishop said.

The building opened in 1920 as a place to show silent movies. It’s also hosted numerous concerts such as Ray Charles and REO Speedwagon. And in 1980 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

In June of 2016, the building caught on fire and was eventually ruled as arson. Peoria officials ordered the building condemned and at one time wanted it completely demolished.

The building currently sits abandoned at Main and Madison Streets in downtown Peoria. Bishop hopes investors will remember the heritage of Peoria and renovate what she calls ‘the heart’ of downtown Peoria.