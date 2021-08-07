Local group protests against UnityPoint COVID-19 vaccine mandate

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A small group of people gathered outside UnityPoint Pekin on Saturday to protest against what they said is a violation of medical rights.

UnityPoint Health announced Thursday all employees must get vaccinated by Nov. 1., or face getting fired or asked to resign.

Members of a Facebook group called “Medical Freedom” protested the requirement outside of UnityPoint Pekin.

“It should be everybody’s right for what they choose to put into their bodies, and right now, our medical staff, they’re not getting that option, our state employees are not getting that option, and our federal employees are not getting that option,” said Tasha D’Acci, the group’s founder and protest organizer.

D’Acci said her brother and his girlfriend are employees but afraid of retaliation so they didn’t participate. She said she hopes the hospital changes its decision.

“I’m really hoping, instead of just following suit with the other hospitals that have already made this decision, that they will reconsider,” she said.

None of the people WMBD talked to at the protest were UnityPoint employees.

Hospital leaders said there are some exceptions to the mandate, including pregnancy and medical or religious reasons.