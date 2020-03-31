Local group starts ‘birthday party parades’ for those who can’t celebrate their special day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily changed the way people celebrate special events such as graduations, weddings and even birthdays.

The group Birthday Party Parade – Peoria is dedicated to making sure people can still feel cheerful and celebrate their big day.

Christie Cook said she created the Facebook group Sunday evening after seeing similar gestures online. She said when she saw birthday party parades making children smile in online videos, she wanted to help do the same in the River City.

“I wanted to be a part of the community and say let’s get together and have some birthday parades for our community,” Cook said.

She said she wanted to gather as many people in the area as she could so they could decorate their cars in festive tradition, and drive in front of the people’s homes while honking their horns in celebration of the individual’s birthday.

Cook said she wanted to help spread joy for those who need it.

“Foster children, you know, children that we may know and even seniors,” Cook said.

Tuesday was the first official birthday parade since the group’s formation and it was in honor of Ellie Heilman’s third birthday.

Ellie’s mother, Erin Heilman, said she appreciated the gesture after having to cancel her daughter’s birthday party twice due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I love it,” Heilman said. “There is a lot of cloudiness, literally and metaphorically, so this really brought a lot of sunshine to our day.”

Cook said, with any luck, she hopes to continue bringing more sunshine to those in the area when the crisis comes to an end.

“If this could be something we can continue on throughout the years that would be wonderful,” Cook said. “But for at least now, I know we can bring some smiles to our community.”