Local group urges to give to homeless responsibly

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Good deeds are now creating major problems at a homeless camp under the Murray Baker bridge.

LULA Peoria, a non-profit that advocates homeless and hungry people in Peoria say unsolicited donations are causing problems for the camp. Co-founder of LULA Kshe Bernard said many camps are receiving excess clothes, blankets, and perishable food leading to rodents and other pests making homes there too.

“Its hard to stay hygienic and keep a clean camp when you live outside so bringing these items that make the perfect habitat is super problematic,” Bernard said.

The other co-founder of the group Jessica McGhee said many times people will go on their own accord and drop the items off. She said while the deeds are good, breaking the homeless’ bubble in a pandemic could be lethal.

“Going into homeless encampments to drop things off because you feel like people need something; with COVID, you’re also putting an already vulnerable population at-risk,” McGhee said.

They both say if someone wants to help the homeless in their community to do so through a non-profit like LULA.