PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Heart of Illinois (HOI) Sierra Club partnered with the Peoria NAACP to host an upcoming Youth Environmental Justice Speaker event.

In conjunction with the online event, both organizations also pitched in on a book giveaway for Peoria Public School students on Feb. 10.

The books included Greta Thunberg’s “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” and Alexis Pauline Gumbs’s “M Archive: After the End of the World.”

The virtual speaker event is Thursday and is free to the public. Ryan Hidden, Community Organizer for the HOI Sierra Club, said the event is a chance for young people to listen to youth environmental activists tell their stories and what they are working on.

“We wanted to bring some attention to the work that’s already being done, hopefully, to inspire some others to do that work as well,” Hidden said.

One of the speakers is Tonyisha Harris, the Chicagoland Conservation Counselor for the Illinois Environmental Council.

“I really want to inspire young people like myself to take action on the climate crisis. I don’t think there’s an age minimum or maximum to get engaged on climate and environmental issues,” Harris said. “And because they’re so prevalent in communities like Peoria, anyone at any age is being impacted by them, pretty negatively. And I also think that means at any age you have a voice to say something and speak out against it and encourage others to take action.”

She said the media does not shed light on environmental issues very often.

“I think there’s not a lot of reporting on it because it’s mostly affecting low-income communities of color or communities with marginalized identities,” she said. “And because of that, those communities are often excluded, overlooked or ignored when it comes to conversations about environmental issues and climate.”

The other speaker will be Akin Carter, Co-Founder of Black Oaks Center for Sustainable and Renewable Living.

“The whole purpose is getting more youth and inspiring them,” Carter said. “My main focus is in the agricultural sector. So we do a lot of farmer training and alternative agricultural practices.”

Those interested can register for the event by clicking here.