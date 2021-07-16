Local groups hosting Saturday fundraiser to help build fully accessible park in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) – Two local organizations are teaming up to make a fully accessible park in the Peoria area a reality.

The St. Thomas Robocomets and Advocates for Access are teaming up for “Together We Play in Space”.

The Star Wars-themed fundraiser is designed to help build a playground for children of all abilities at Tower Park in Peoria Heights.

The event will include games, food, tower rides, and prizes.

A coordinator of the event says although 10,000 people in the Peoria area have a disability, a fully accessible park is currently not available.

“9 times out of 10 it’s the child or sibling utilizing the mobility device or is a wheelchair user that’s never been able to go on the merry-go-round with their sibling or their friend, never been able to swing with their friend and by building this park that’s going to become a reality,” Adam Duvall, independent living coordinator at Advocates for Access.

The event runs from 2 P.M. until 4 P.M. on Saturday, July 17 at Tower Park.

Organizers say they also hope to host other fundraisers in the future, the cost to build the park is $100,000.