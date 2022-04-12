CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Groups in Central Illinois are raising money to support Ukrainian refugees and calling for a peaceful end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

‘Illinois Helps Ukraine’ is a joint campaign between the Illinois Broadcasters Association and UNICEF USA to raise money and awareness about the children at the center of the conflict. So far, they have raised $75,000.

“We’ve been getting reports that areas where children have been cut off from access to food and water for weeks now,” said Nelly Ingraham, director of philanthropy of the Midwest region at UNICEF USA.

Ingraham said more than 4.5 million refugees have fled from Ukraine, of which 90% are women and children.

“And we can also say it’s one child every second since the war started. I think we heard somebody say every time your heart beats, another child had to flee,” she said.

She said an additional 2.5 million children are displaced internally.

“This equals nearly two-thirds of Ukraine’s children who are not going to be sleeping in their beds tonight,” said Ingraham.

But financial donations have been pouring in. Ingraham said $75,000 has been raised so far; every dollar goes toward delivering emergency supplies.

“Truckload after truckload after truckload of supplies are getting to Ukraine, including 50 hospitals and health clinics. So this is going to help us do things like deliver blankets, medical supplies, obstetric kits for for the pregnant women who aren’t able to leave right now, educational supplies for children who can’t access school water, food,” she said.

And in Bloomington, members of ‘Stand Up for Social Justice’ rallied for peace in Ukraine.

“We feel that more should be tried in the way of diplomacy to end this war because sanctions very likely will not be the solution,” said organizer Julie Prandi.

Prandi said the sanctions are hurting regular people rather than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“How long will the sanctions last? How much damage to the world economy, to people’s food supplies from the lack of wheat from Russia and Ukraine?” she asked.

Ingraham said many children have been separated from their families, especially at border crossings.

In partnership with the United Nations Refugee Agency, Ingraham said UNICEF set up Blue Dot Centers, where weary refugees can safely rest.

“Imagine being a mom traveling with your young kids for such a long distance as a place where they can they can rest, get information, get supplies, get access to resources where kids can play. Imagine seeing your kid play with toys after such a long journey, and then it’s also a place where when we do identify children who have been separated. We can enter them into a system and help reunify them with family member,” she said.

Ingraham said she is amazed with the support from Central Illinoisans.

“Just to see the way that people across Illinois have really stepped up to help has been so heartening to us,o our teams on the ground in Ukraine, to the families that we work with. So we are so grateful for the support that we’ve we’ve been receiving,” she said.

The ‘Illinois Helps Ukraine’ campaign ends April 13. Their goal is to raise $150,000.