Local gun dealers react to Illinois House passage of FOID bill

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois House of Representatives passed a sweeping Firearm Owners’ Identification Department (FOID) bill on Wednesday, and local gun dealers say it places an extra burden on them regarding gun sale records.

Illinois is the only state with FOID card laws.

Among its many new provisions, the law would require private gun buyers to report their purchase to a gun dealer, who would keep the records on file for 20 years.

Kevin Moody, the owner of Kam’s Shooting Sports in Morton, said the regulation would place a burden on gun dealers for a gun they didn’t sell.

“We have to keep the record but we had nothing to do with the transfer itself. We’ve never seen the firearm, don’t know what was transferred or anything that transpired… We’re responsible to keep a record for 20 years, but we don’t know what we’re keeping a record of,” he said.

The bill would also let gun owners who voluntarily submit their fingerprints get automatic FOID card renewals. The card will also be digital and can be carried on a smartphone.

Moody said he wants Illinois to “move into the 21st century” and scrap the FOID card.

“Nobody else uses a FOID card. Illinois is the only one that has it,” he said.

The bill now heads to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk for his signature.