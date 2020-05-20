Local gym reopens early; manager says doctors, first responders thank them

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A local gym and fitness center has opened its doors ahead of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.

Titan Fitness re-opened March 7 after a six-week closure and employees said they’ve since seen constant foot traffic.

Cindy Wilfong, general manager, said they decided to reopen to stay afloat.

“There was absolutely zero coming in because our income comes from things that we sell and our monthly memberships,” Wilfong said.

Wilfong said during the time of Titan’s closure, and since they’ve opened again, they’ve taken extra steps with sanitizing and social distancing to make sure the gym is safe for members.

“We do a high level of cleaning everyday but we’ve added extra layers to where we’re doing things every half hour, every hour,” Wilfong said.

She also said they’ve been getting positive reactions from both returning members and first responders. She said their members view the gym as an outlet and a clear space to clear their heads and exercise.

“Some of the first people that were here were some of our EMS responders, doctors, nurses that were like “thank you for opening,” Wilfong said. “[They said] the one hour that we get to come here and work out makes the rest of our day better, we handle the other eight hours of our shift better.”

Wilfong said while first responders come to the gym they can focus entirely on exercising and lifting weights and block out anything else during that time. She also said the gym members have stepped up to make sure the environment stays clean and safe.

“They’re wiping down their equipment before and after,” Wilfong said. “Washing their hands before and after they workout and social distancing. So we moved some of our equipment around and we’ve also put signs on different equipment to space them out so everyone is a safe distance from each other.”

Wilfong said although they’ve reopened early, they haven’t received health concerns from members.