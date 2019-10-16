Local health center promoting Teal Pumpkin Project this Halloween

PEORIA, Ill. — A local health center is encouraging awareness of food allergies and making Halloween more inclusive for trick-or-treaters.

AlignLife Chiropractic & Natural Health Center in Peoria is hosting a Teal Pumpkin Project three-day trick-or-treat on Oct. 28, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. The office will have allergy-free treats for kids.

Statistics show one-in-13 children in the U.S. have a food allergy. So, even a tiny amount of an allergen can cause severe reactions in children. Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) created the Teal Pumpkin Project to help all children enjoy a safe Halloween, and to educate and expand access for kids.

Those interested in participating can place teal pumpkins in front of their homes to indicate they have non-food treats available, and add their home to the Teal Pumpkin Project map.

On Halloween, the center will host an open house with food and games as well. For more information, click here.