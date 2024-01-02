EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD)– Woodford County Health Department announced on Facebook a giveaway of radon test kits.

The giveaway is to bring attention to January being National Radon Action Month. Radon is described as a natural radioactive gas dangerous to humans that can’t be seen, smelled, or tasted.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer deaths in America behind smoking and is the first leading cause of lung cancer deaths for non-smokers.

Approximately 20,000 people die from radon annually.

If high radon levels are detected in your home, steps can be taken to protect your health.

More information can be found from IDPH and the EPA.