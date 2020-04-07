Local leaders says race does not impact chance of getting COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — No matter your age or race, most health experts agree you could be exposed and contract the Novel Coronavirus.

It’s thought that economic status plays a significant role in staying healthy during this outbreak. Lack of access to healthcare, transportation, and a nutritious diet are reasons some health experts say those in lower income areas of Peoria are more susceptible to COVID-19.

But with TeleHealth becoming more popular, it offers healthcare access to those who might not have the means to get in their car and go to the doctor.

President of the Peoria City/County Board of Health Samuel Duren says due to people losing their jobs or losing hours, it makes it even harder for the lower income class to buy necessary items.

“The minority communities are often the ones who have hourly jobs, who are losing income because of the hourly jobs. we saw the great increase of roughly 3 million applying for unemployment. We see the impact of that. We’ve seen some of the local factories closing down. We see some of the hourly wages impacted from nursing homes, reducing workers. I know some workers who are being rotated at stores so everyone can get hours,” Rev. Duren said.

Pastor Marvin Hightower, President of the NAACP Peoria Chapter, says poverty-stricken communities were already fighting for resources before the Coronavirus outbreak.

“They’re already struggling anyhow, and this was during a supposedly good time. So now this virus and shelter in place has hit, it further widens that gap,” Hightower said.

Hightower says another issue that needs to be addressed is the communication from the federal level to the local level.

“There needs to be a coherent message, starting at the top, from the national scene all the way to the local. My suggestion is, until that messages gets to be coherent, I suggest people listen less to the national news and they listen to state and local officials,” Hightower said.

Rev. Duren says being aware that anyone around us could have the virus could help stop the spread.

He also says to be gracious to the essential workers who are continuing to work while all of this is still going on.

“They’re putting themselves in harm’s way to make sure we obtain our essentials,” Rev. Duren said.

Duren says Peoria County’s statistics do not show evidence that one race has a better chance of getting the virus than another.

Pastor Hightower says this outbreak is even more harmful for our homeless community.

“They are at greater risk to catch the virus because they have no homes to shelter in and then when they do have a place that is open, there’s going to be people there and probably not the social distance that is required,” Hightower said.