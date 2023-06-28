PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s no secret that the air quality in Peoria and the rest of Illinois is poor right now. Members of sensitive groups and even those without pre-existing conditions can fall victim to the unhealthy air.

Dr. Nadeem Ahmed, who is the Director of Pulmonology for OSF’s Alton location, advises to stay indoors or wear a facial mask if you must go outside. While those with conditions such as asthma or COPD are the groups most affected, bad air quality can impact anyone.

“It doesn’t have to be patients or people who have underlying lung disease, normal people if they go out and spend enough time outdoors, biking or hiking, they can have similar effects also,” Dr. Ahmed said.

The lungs are the body part that is most immediately impacted, but other parts of the body can be affected as well.

“If you have low oxygen levels, then all the organs in the body can get infected by it, so if you have hypertension, diabetes, they can all be infected because of the level of oxygen, and the level of stress the body can feel because of the air quality,” Dr. Ahmed said.