PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With school a few weeks away from starting, being aware of immunizations and other health requirements is paramount according to local health experts.

Dr. Aaron Traeger, a pediatrician at Carle Health, said the most important times are entering kindergarten, 6th grade, and 12th grade. For high schoolers, the meningitis vaccine is the most important.

“There’s the one that the school requires and then there’s the one that’s actually the more common type of meningitis for our kids and that’s called meningitis B, so when your kid is 16 and they’re going to be a senior in high school, or before their senior year in high school, make sure they get both of those meningitis vaccines to be fully protected,” Dr. Traeger said.

If you haven’t gotten the required vaccines or other health requirements yet, Anna Kuta, the immunization clinic supervisor for McLean County Health Department, says to get on it now.

“Appointments are going to start to be limited soon, those are definitely filling up so make your appointments as soon as possible, and individual schools and school districts tend to have their own deadlines and for those I would contact the school or the school nurse,” Kuta said.

Besides immunizations, helping children with mental health is equally as important according to Dr. Traeger.

“There can be a lot of stress associated with those things, number one, please be your child’s greatest cheerleader and advocate, trying to have a very positive outlook on things and having a positive growth mindset as we’re starting school, can be really important for your kid,” Dr. Traeger said.