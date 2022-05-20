PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sharon Healthcare Woods Hosted its 4th annual Mental Health Awareness Walk Friday morning.

Residents, staff, and members of the community walked and chanted with signs and banners in Peoria.

They walked along Reservoir Boulevard Stopping at Sterling Avenue to get support from drivers.

The goal of the walk is to end the stigma that is sometimes associated with mental illnesses.

“It’s actually very exciting. So many times residents with mental illnesses are forgotten and we’d like for people to know that they’re human beings, they live normal lives,” said Sharon Healthcare Woods Admission Outreach Director Sheree Lyles.

Staff said the annual walk is also open to anyone within the community that wants to join.

This comes on the heels of May being National Mental Health Awareness Month.