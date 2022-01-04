Local health leaders share how to ensure COVID-19 test results are documented

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) – As COVID-19 cases surge, Central Illinois health officials are sharing the importance of properly documenting test results.

Leaders with local health departments said they are unable to provide documentation for positive results from an at-home test.

If a person needs a letter for work, they must be tested at a facility. Some options include a doctor’s office, pharmacy, or a drive-thru testing site.

Sara Sparkman, communications manager for the Tazewell County Health Department, said at-home tests are useful, but PCR testing is necessary in some cases.

“When you do an at-home test, it’s good for you to know, especially if you’re going to be around family members,” Sparkman said. “A lot of businesses are requiring if someone tests positive, they are requiring a letter with their return to work date or a return to school date, and so we want to be able to provide that, but without a result in our system we can’t do the contact tracing, we can’t do the case management that we need to do,” she added.

If you need a return to work letter after a positive test, the community is encouraged to call a contact tracer. Statewide contact tracers can be reached by calling 312-777-1999.