Local health officials encourage contact tracing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health officials are trying to ease the public’s concern about participating in contact tracing.

The method involves isolating and interviewing those who have been infected with COVID-19 and contacting people they’ve recently come into close contact with to check if they’re also showing symptoms.

Dr. Samer Sader, chief medical officer at UnityPoint Health, said he wants those who are uneasy about contact tracing to know it’s not a new concept and has already been implemented in the area.

Dr. Sader said the method is merely an additional way, along with proper hygiene, wearing masks and social distancing, to help keep the spread of COVID-19 down to a minimum.

He said for those who are hesitant about having their privacy invaded, he wants them to know during the process their identity will be kept anonymous while health leaders work to manage the virus.

“We don’t disclose the name of anybody,” Dr. Sander said. “So we don’t go around saying [for example] Dr. Sader exposed this person to COVID or when we talk to that person we don’t tell them you got exposed by Dr. Sader and now you’re at risk.”

He said if it helps reduce the amount of infections, the benefits would already outweigh the negatives.

“My plea would be if you’re that person and you want to get back to school and restaurants to be open, think about the fact that this would help,” Dr. Sader said. “The contact tracing would help us potentially control the disease.”

Illinois is already planning to hire contact tracers locally, who will speak with COVID-19 patients and notify those who may have been exposed.

On Monday, Pritzker shared the the Illinois Contact Tracing Collaborative.

“With Illinois’ daily availability of testing among the best in the nation, we want to grow our voluntary contact tracing so we can further control and reduce the rate of spread of COVID-19 and stop outbreaks in their tracks,” Pritzker said. “Knowing if you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19 gives everyday Illinoisans the ability to keep their families and co-workers and friends safe by helping them seek testing or self-isolate, and it helps us build a public health system that truly supports them if their exposure leads to actual infection.”

The state is immediately engaging two local health departments to pilot this initiative: St. Clair County in the Metro East region and Lake County in the Northeast region.

Those interested in becoming contact tracers can fill out the Illinois Department of Public Health’s interest form.