PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After not knowing what COVID-19 was or how it affected people, the country shut down for months.

However, after a while, medical professionals and scientists told us how to navigate the virus and made a vaccine to help stop the spread.

It was two years ago, on March 11, 2020, when COVID-19 was announced as a pandemic to America.

“We knew so little about the virus, except that it was making people really sick. We didn’t know how to test for it, how to treat it, how to respond to it,” said Public Affairs Coordinator for the McLean County Health Department Marianne Manko. “We just knew that vaccines normally take years, so our goal then was to stop the spread, limit the transmission, and battle misinformation campaigns, and really to learn.”

In those two years, medical professionals had to find a new way to maneuver health care.

“We’ve become more efficient at dealing with issues that have come up with COVID … so we created telemedicine or remote options for people who cannot come in to see us physically,” said Dr. Douglas Kasper, the section head of infectious diseases at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria.

The effects of the virus were seen everywhere and still are.

“We’ve had a worldwide response to this and people have really used many different kinds of mitigations, such as masking and social distancing, but the vaccine has really been probably the most important tool that we’ve had in the battle against this,” said Manko.

The healthcare sector was not the only one to be hit hard.

“Certainly, this was more than just a medical issue. This impacted so many different parts of our community,” said Kasper.

As we transition to the lifting of COVID-19 mitigations, people wonder what’s next for everyday life.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if masks become a regular part of people’s routine going forward because so many people reduced other illnesses too, such as the flu, the common cold, bronchitis. People who have allergies will tell you their allergies are much better. Some people didn’t even have to take medication, as long as they were masked,” said Manko.

Kasper said people in the medical field are now more prepared if another pandemic arises.

“If COVID or another illness were to flare up that strained the system to a similar degree, then we’ve figured out how to maneuver through it while adjusting, as we’ve said before, the science catches up,” said Kasper.

Manko hopes that in the future, studies that have been made can ease the burden on medical professionals.

“Going forward, health officials really want to focus on disease severity and deaths and reducing that disease severity, so that COVID isn’t such a burden on our hospital systems and on our healthcare systems,” she said.