Local health professionals say flu cases down significantly, credit COVID-19 mitigations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Avoiding a “twindemic”, local medical experts say flu cases are down drastically this season,

“Coming in left and right”, that’s how a local pharmacist describes the number of people getting vaccinated against the flu, especially during the early fall.

“A lot of people were pressed very heavily on trying to stay out of the hospital because they associated going to the hospital with an increased risk of catching COVID-19,” said Sam An, a pharmacist at Alwan Pharmacy.

Now in the middle of peak flu season, local experts say cases have declined significantly. According to IDPH, since September 20th, only 11 people have been admitted to the ICU for influenza.

It’s a trend that is being seen in Central Illinois and nationwide.

“We’ve always spiked around January or February, that has always been our spike, at least really in the Illinois area and we’re not seeing that,” said Dr. Brian Curtis, VP of clinical specialties with OSF Multi-Specialty Services.

An says there’s also less people being treated for influenza.

“We haven’t dispensed a single multi-viral flu medicine and that has been the common accord amongst a lot of my peers,” he said.

Curtis credits this not only to an uptick of those getting a flu shot. He says COVID-19 mitigations like masking, distancing, and people staying home when they are sick may also be playing a role.

“I think it has really taught us that by having this type of approach you can pretty much stop a circulating a virus pretty much dead in its tracks,” he said.

Especially for the healthcare system, leaders say, a mild flu season couldn’t have happened at a better time.

“As busy as we were in the fall, December time-frame in the hospital and the clinics with COVID, if we had our typical influenza year it would’ve been really difficult for us,” Curtis said.

Curtis says it’s not too late to get a flu shot, but he encourages people to do so more than two weeks prior to or after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.