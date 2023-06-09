PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The national shortage of chemotherapy drugs Carboplatin and Cisplatin is being felt locally.

The two drugs treat various forms of cancer, and their current supply shortage has caused problems in hospitals nationwide. Sandy Salverson, Senior Vice President of pharmacy services for OSF Healthcare, said that while the shortage is yet to be truly felt in Peoria, it is something to keep in mind.

“I can’t say with certainty that we won’t be impacted if there’s no more product available on the market, we have to make difficult choices or have difficult conversations about how we need to help the patients in our communities,” Salverson said.

Salverson also mentioned that the reason OSF is in a good position right now is that they were long aware of the potential for a shortage and have done a good job rationing. She also talked more about the causes of the shortage.

“In this instance, a few manufacturers have either chosen to discontinue the product line or they’ve been inspected by the FDA and there’s other quality concerns which really creates a backlog,” Salverson said.

Manufacturing delays and supply chain interruptions seem to be the two main causes of the drug shortages.