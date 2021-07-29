Local healthcare providers focusing on primary care clinics to administer vaccine

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – As COVID-19 cases rise and the Delta variant becomes prevalent, local health providers said plenty of vaccines are available.

When demand for the COVID-19 vaccine declined, it caused local health providers to shift from mass vaccination sites to other plans.

“Now what we’re experiencing is an even better experience for our patients and the public is to embed vaccination in our primary clinics,” said Sarah Overton, chief nursing office at OSF Multi-Specialty Services.

Carle Health is also taking a similar approach.

“That includes our primary care environments, our pediatric environments as well,” said Tim Bassett, VP of operations at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

After seeing a drop in the number of people getting vaccinated, Overton said there’s been encouraging signs recently.

“Now I’m seeing upwards in some of the larger clinics administering 30-50 shots any given day, so that’s really positive,” Overton said.

She said factors like convenience, the public being more educated on the vaccine, plus the current resurgence of cases may be encouraging people to consider the shot.

“The new masking regulations that are potentially going to impact those areas of substantial, along with delta, really has made people take pause,” Overton said.

At Carle Health, Bassett said they’ve yet to see the vaccination demand increase, but said getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from the virus.

“We can get all the way through the zeta variant but ultimately having that vaccine, having those antibodies definitely would contribute to a better outcome if one were to contract the virus,” Bassett said.

Bassett also said if vaccine demand did skyrocket, Carle Health would look at changing their vaccination plans if necessary.