PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Notre Dame High School senior was honored Monday for his efforts to make the world a better place both on the soccer field and off of it.

Tommy Graham was surprised at a schoolwide assembly with the national Making A Difference On AND Off the Field award, which is sponsored by Buddy’s Helpers.

The idea is to recognize people who are athletes on the field but “champions off of it,” said Joe Trost a spokesman for the group.

“You don’t have to be the best player on the field. Looking for someone who is involved but really a champion off the field,” he said.

Graham has been on the soccer and basketball teams during his four years at Notre Dame. Head soccer coach Mike Bare said he’s one of the best players to come through the school.

However, it’s not just his athleticism that got him recognized.

Graham has spent more than 200 hours volunteering during his high school career. He’s volunteered at events for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, mentored peers at sports camps around the area, and carried on a tradition by volunteering with his grandfather at the Boys & Girls Club.

In recognition of his work on and off the field, Graham received the award, two tickets to either an arts or sports event and a $250 check to donate to his favorite local charity.

January marks the 97th consecutive month of special surprise honors from the Making a Difference On AND Off The Field campaign. Each month, the organization honors high school athletes.