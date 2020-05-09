Local high school senior’s band season cut short; looking forward to future

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)–A local high school student at Limestone Community High School had his final year of band cut short due to COVID-19.

Jonah Horner, a senior at LCHS has been in the band since freshman year, but his love for music started from a young age.

Since grade school, Horner would ‘conduct’ the band from his porch and in 2011 was made an honorary band member. In 2016, his freshman year of high school, Horner became an official member of the Limestone band.

This year he achieved his goal of being a drum major and received numerous leadership awards. Although he can’t attend band class in-person, that’s not stopping him from pursuing his dream.

“I always practice conducting every night with music and that’s something that helps me still feel like I’m in the class but obviously I’m at home,” Horner said.

Horner says being in the band has taught him skills he can use in his everyday life.

“My goal was to reach out to others and be a leader and whatever they need, I want to be there for them and I believe that it’s important that I put others above myself and make it about them and not me,” Horner said.

He plans to go to college this fall in Pensacola, Florida and either major in music conducting or business, but either way, music will always be a part of his life.