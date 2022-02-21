PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students, parents, and teachers in the Peoria Public School district, supported optional masking at the “Unmask the Children” rally on Monday, Feb. 21.

Republican Senator Darren Bailey came to Crusens on War Memorial in Peoria to advocate for optional masks in local schools.

About 75 to 100 people came together to show their support in optional masking at local school districts.

“We want to have a voice for children who can’t do so or simply don’t have the courage to,” said Peoria Public School student Shaylynn Bennett.

Students like Shaylynn Bennett and Amia Velazquez hoped their voices would be heard by the Peoria Public School board.

Velazquez, a student at a Peoria Public School, said, “We’re here tonight to support freedom and optional mask-wearing.”

Both Bennett and Velazquez claim that they have gotten kicked out of classes for not wearing masks, so they are speaking out for their choice.

“We just want to help everyone know that they have an opportunity to be heard,” said Bennett.

Others who attended said they wish students were given options.

“If you want your child to wear a mask, by all means, allow your child to wear a mask, but don’t make everybody wear a mask because you don’t want your child mask-free,” said Lloye Pond, who attended the rally.

Pond said she is concerned for the students’ education, “These kids are not learning their phonics because they’re not watching somebody speak to them, and that’s a huge deal for me.”

A Peoria Public School statement said the school will continue to enforce masking to “provide our students with the in-person learning environment they need throughout the school year.”