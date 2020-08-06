Local Historian Norm Kelly dies at 88

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local Author and historian Norm Kelly died Tuesday.

He was born on April 24, 1932, and was 88 years old. Kelly attended Woodruff Highschool and Bradley University. Kelly was a veteran of the Korean war and served as a medic in the United States Air Force. He also worked as a private detective and a Para-Legal.

Kelly was the author several books about Peoria’s history and hundreds of short stories.

Some interviews with Kelly talking about Peoria can be found on the Peoria Public Libraries website.

